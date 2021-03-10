Munster Rugby set to sign Leinster academy scrum-half

Munster Rugby are set to sign Rowan Osborne from Leinster. The Kildare native is set to join the province as fourth choice nine, behind Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Neil Cronin.

Murray Kinsella of the 42.ie reported that Osborne was on his way down the M7 and the Limerick Leader now understands that it is a done deal.

Munster Rugby fans, who attend AIL games, will recognise the nine who has been a stellar player for the Dublin University side (Trinity) in recent seasons.

Osborne will replace Nick McCarthy, who will return to Leinster at the end of this season. The moves are believed to have been signed off on by David Nucifora in recent weeks.