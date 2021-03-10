Former Young Munster scrum-half to join Bristol Bears on loan

Former Young Munster scrum-half Stephen Kerins will join Pat Lam's Bristol Bears side on loan, with immediate effect. The Connacht contracted number nine has impressed in recent 'A' games for the Eagles and is expected to get some much needed game time in the Gallagher Premiership.

Kerins who spent one season at Young Munsters in the 2018/19 season, will join up with some familiar faces as former Connacht star John Muldoon is on the coaching staff at Bristol, along with former Young Munster attack coach Conor McPhillips.

Former Irish provincial players, Niyi Adeoulokun, Bryan Byrne and Peter McCabe are also part of the playing squad.