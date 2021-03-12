Ireland manager Stephen Kenny helps launch 'SPAR FAI School Zone'

REP of Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny has helped launch a new digital learning platform for teachers and parents of primary school children in fourth, fifth and sixth class.

The SPAR FAI School Zone offers interactive and engaging lesson plans designed with both the classroom and home schooling in mind. The lesson plans have been designed in consultation with a panel of teachers.

The new teaching resource will be hosted on FAI.ie with football themed lessons being emailed to those who have registered twice a week over four weeks - from March 15 and running until April 12.

Caption: Republic of Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny has helped launch a new digital learning platform for teachers and parents of primary school children in fourth, fifth and sixth class in primary schools