SIS to be title sponsor of 11 events at Limerick Greyhound stadium

IRISH Greyhound Racing is to benefit from the continued partnership between GRI and SIS with the announcement that SIS will become the title of sponsor of 11 events across eight stadia nationwide.

All the events have enjoyed their fair share of headlines previously and are a mix of grades. Most will be well known to the racing public and including two at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, the Limerick Oaks and the Cambridgeshire Open.

The other events include Cork Oaks – Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium ; Cesarewitch – Mullingar Greyhound Stadium ; Race of Champions – Kingdom Greyhound Stadium; Waterford Guineas – Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium ; A1 525 – Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium ; ON2 525 – Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium ; Juvenile Derby – Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium ; Fair Warrior - Mullingar Greyhound Stadium .

There will also be a series of 10 “Curtain Raiser & Getting Out” events hosted at Youghal Greyhound Track which will see an increased prize-money pool for these titled races.

Gerard Dollard, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “This is a very positive announcement for the Irish greyhound industry. This investment in prizemoney will be spread across 11 events nationwide and at a time when we continue to race behind closed doors. This news is a welcome boost particularly in current circumstances.”

Paul Witten, Commercial Director at SIS, said: “We have enjoyed a very close working relationship with GRI in the past and we look forward to building upon our partnership through this latest sponsorship announcement. The agreement will enable us to continue to support Irish greyhound racing and is further proof of our commitment to the sport.”