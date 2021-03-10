Limerick Greyhound stadium to host the Con and Anne Kirby Memorial 2021

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium are busy preparing for the commencement of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stake 2021, with a total prize fund of over €150,000.



The event which will be hosted behind closed doors and traditionally would involve thousands of GAA greyhound racing and Limerick GAA fans, is to go ahead this year with a virtual support programme of events.

Ger Dollard, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland said, “This year it is a case of us being flexible and able to adapt to the government restrictions in place at any given time. We firstly wish to thank JP and Noreen McManus on their continued support of Limerick Greyhound Stadium and this event has quickly become one of the top events nationwide for greyhound owners and trainers alike”, he continued.



“While we race behind closed doors, under stringent protocols, we know how much Limerick GAA clubs look forward to the Con and Annie Kirby Juvenile and we were determined to find a solution to ensure their engagement. The team in conjunction with Limerick GAA have reshaped the event to include virtual participation for each Saturday night.”

As per previous years each participating club will be asked to register their interest in advance and each will be assigned one of the 70 plus greyhounds that are entered in the Classic event.

As the greyhound progresses in the competition, so do the nominating club. Each club is in with a chance to share in a €20,000 prize-fund, with €10,000 to the winning club).

Individuals and clubs will be asked to submit videos and pictures, of events that would have featured in the original event itinerary. Details will be posted on the Limerick Greyhound Stadium website, as well as its social media accounts using #Kirby2021 hashtag.

Clubs will receive more details by email next week. Limerick Greyhound Stadium will bring together a judging panel to decide on winners each week, and a compilation video featuring the events highlights. Over the course of the five-week schedule, different activity challenges will be launched and will include: Virtual Trophy Parade, Colouring Competition, Banner Parade and Puc & Cic Fada.

This year Limerick Stadium has also launched their Virtual Fundraising package with the Con & Annie Kirby and Limerick GAA in mind. The concept is based on “bringing the club spirit directly to the home” and is now available for any club wishing to raise funds safely, while joining in on the Con & Annie Kirby buzz!

John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick GAA said, “We are delighted that The Con & Annie Kirby will be hosted again in 2021 as it offers the participating clubs a unique opportunity to not only partner with Limerick Greyhound Stadium, but to potentially share in the €20,000 finalists prize-fund. Our sincere thanks to JP & Noreen McManus for creating an event that engages and supports the grass-roots of our sport.



The 2021 competition will begin on March 27.