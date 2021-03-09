Munster to learn Heineken Champions Cup opponents today

THE draws for the knockout stages of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland later today , Tuesday.

Munster secured their place in the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup after winning both of their pool fixtures prior to Chrustmas. Munster will be at home in their last 16 fixture which is due to take place on Easter Weekend,

Today's draw event which starts at 12.00 noon Irish time will be streamed live on www.heinekenchampionscup.com and the draws for the Round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup will be followed immediately by draws for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 and quarter-finals at approximately 12.20.

Following a recent decision by the EPCR Board in conjunction with its shareholder leagues and unions to revise the tournament formats, draws are required to map out the knockout stages of this season’s tournaments.

Regarding the draw for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, clubs from the same pool can be drawn against one another.

As Racing 92, Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby and Wasps won both pool stage matches on the pitch – that is, where results were not impacted by Covid-19 – they will each be guaranteed a home fixture in the Round of 16.

For the purposes of the Challenge Cup Round of 16 draw, once again clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, Challenge Cup clubs and qualifiers from the Heineken Champions Cup can be drawn against one another.

As London Irish, Leicester Tigers and Ospreys won both preliminary stage matches on the pitch – where results were not impacted by Covid-19 – they will each be guaranteed a home fixture. The draws for the quarter-finals in both tournaments will be open allowing for the possibility of matches between clubs from the same league.

Champions Cup Qualifiers:

Racing 92, Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles, Munster Rugby, Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Scarlets, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby, RC Toulon, Sale Sharks

NB: Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles and Munster are guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16

EPCR Key Dates:

Knockout Stage Draws: Tuesday, March 9

Rounds of 16: 2/3/4 April

Quarter-finals: 9/10/11 April

Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May

Challenge Cup final: Marseille - Friday, 21 May

Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille - Saturday, 22 May