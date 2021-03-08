BREAKING: Munster Rugby's Keith Earls signs contract with IRFU

IRELAND and Munster wing Keith Earls has signed a one year extension to his IRFU contract keeping him at Munster until 2022.

Limerick man Earls made his Ireland debut against Canada in 2008. He has won 91 caps and scored 33 tries for Ireland including eight at Rugby World Cups making him Ireland’s second top try scorer of all time.

Earls toured with the Lions in South Africa in 2009 and started every game of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam Six Nations campaign.

The Limerick man has lined out for Munster 177 times scoring 57 tries having made his provincial debut in 2007 against the Ospreys.