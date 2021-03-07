Munster to face Leinster in Guinness PRO14 final later this month

MUNSTER will face arch rivals Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final in Dublin on Saturday, March 27.

Munster, who will be appearing in the final for the first time since 2017, secured their place in the decider by securing top spot in Conference B of the PRO14 with a 20-17 victory over Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday night.

PRO14 holders Leinster booked their return to the decider when easing past 14-man Ulster in Belfast on Saturday to guarantee top spot in Conference A.

Competition organisers, the PRO14, indicated earlier this season that the final would 'take place at the home venue of the highest-ranked team'. Conference A winners Leinster have 65pts, while Conference B winners Munster have 54pts with two rounds of fixtures remaining. As a result, the final is set to be in Dublin later this month.

There are still two more rounds of regular season fixtures to be played with Munster hosting the Scarlets at Thomond Park this Friday night, 8pm. Munster's final regular season fixture will be against Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park on Friday, March 19 at 6pm.

Munster have lost their last five meetings with Leinster, while the Munstermen's only victory over their fiercest rivals in the last four years was a 26-17 success in Limerick in December 2018.