Munster coach Johann van Graan: 'It's brilliant for the club to reach Guinness PRO14 final'

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan described reaching the Guinness PRO14 final for the first time since 2017 as 'brilliant' for the club.

Munster edged past Connacht 20-17 at Thomond Park on Friday night to seal top spot in Conference B of the PRO14 with two games to spare.

Munster, who will be looking to win the league for thee first time in 10 years, will now face eventual Conference A winners in the PRO14 decider on March 27.

Following Friday night's hard fought victory over local rivals Connacht, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "We stayed process-focused the whole week so the fact we've got a weekend open now, it will sink in that we've got a final on the 27th of March.

"Obviously, from a club perspective that's brilliant, our first final in a few years. It's something that we can enjoy and embrace now. It's a once-off game now. You've got get into a final to win something and we're in it now, so we'll enjoy that."

A terrific individual try from full-back Mike Haley in the third quarter proved crucial to Munster's three-point victory.

Johann van Graan said: "Mikey has had a very consistent season. It's great for him that he can sign a contract and then score a try like that. Really happy for him.

"On a serious note, I thought he was excellent tonight. He really attacked from behind and big games get won by special moments and that was certainly a big moment. It was one of the best individual tries you'll see all season.

"We didn't start the game well, we got pinged into our own 22, that charge down, they had the scrum and scored straight away. Connacht had a really good start. I think our composure to get back into it, we could have gone 10-10 at half time when we missed that kick.

"At half time, there was good clarity from everybody, we said we weren't going to go into our shells and I think we started the second half really well. The scrum went very well tonight, all credit to Connacht for putting our lineout under pressure.

"I knew that by selecting this team, the bench is very important. I felt our bench, on 52 or 53 minutes, I made four changes and I think that made a big difference to give us renewed energy.

"If you look where we finished the game, in their 22, literally five metres out, I think we managed that really well. A lot of growth by the team and it wasn't our best performance by a long way. but it was enough to get us into a final."