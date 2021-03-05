Munster Rugby to learn last 16 Champions Cup opponent next week

The draws for the knockout stages of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland next Tuesday March 9.

The key event which starts at 12.00 (Irish time) will be streamed here and the draws for the Round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup will be followed immediately by draws for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 and quarter-finals at approximately 12.20.

Following a recent decision by the EPCR Board in conjunction with its shareholder leagues and unions to revise the tournament formats, draws are required to map out the knockout stages of this season’s tournaments.

Regarding the draw for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, clubs from the same pool can be drawn against one another.

As Racing 92, Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby and Wasps won both pool stage matches on the pitch – that is, where results were not impacted by COVID-19 – they will each be guaranteed a home fixture in the Round of 16.

For the purposes of the Challenge Cup Round of 16 draw, once again clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, Challenge Cup clubs and qualifiers from the Heineken Champions Cup can be drawn against one another.

As London Irish, Leicester Tigers and Ospreys won both preliminary stage matches on the pitch – where results were not impacted by COVID-19 – they will each be guaranteed a home fixture.

The draws for the quarter-finals in both tournaments will be open allowing for the possibility of matches between clubs from the same league.

KNOCKOUT STAGE QUALIFIERS

Heineken Champions Cup – Racing 92, Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles, Munster Rugby, Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Scarlets, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby, RC Toulon, Sale Sharks

NB Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles and Munster are guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16.

Challenge Cup – London Irish, Ospreys, Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues, Zebre Rugby Club, Agen, Benetton Rugby, Newcastle Falcons, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby, Montpellier, Dragons, Harlequins, Glasgow Warriors

NB London Irish, Ospreys and Leicester Tigers are guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16.

EPCR KEY DATES

Knockout Stage Draws: Tuesday (9 March)

Rounds of 16: 2/3/4 April

Quarter-finals: 9/10/11 April

Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May

Challenge Cup final: Marseille - Friday, 21 May

Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille - Saturday, 22 May