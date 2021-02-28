Four-try Munster 'A' ease past Ulster 'A'

TRIES from Cian Hurley, Jake Flannery, Jack Crowley and Josh Wycherley helped Munster A scored an exciting 29-22 victory over Ulster 'A' in an interprovincial fixture at Energia Park on Saturday afternoon.

The reduced squad of 19 featured a mix of senior, Academy and National Talent Squad members including four players that travelled to Cardiff on Friday for the province’s Guinness PRO14 encounter.

Paddy Patterson, who was an unused replacement in Munster’s win against the Blues on Friday night in Cardiff, featured from the bench in Donnybrook less than 24 hours later, while travelling extras Alex Kendellen, Diarmuid Barron and Josh Wycherley were also involved.

After two early sin-binning for Munster, it was Ulster 'A' who opened the scoring when Conor Rankin dotted down, with former Munster player Bill Johnston adding the extras for 7-0.

However, Munster 'A' it back with 14 unanswered points to hit the front once restored to a full compliment of players. Cian Hurley scored the opening try from close range and with Jack Crowley converting the game was tied 7-7 after 22 minutes.

A length of the field score from Jake Flannery soon followed after 28 minutes. Crowley also adds the extras for a 14-7 lead on 30 minutes.

Ulster did finish out the half with a Bill Johnston penalty to narrow the gap to four points at the break, 14-10.

Munster regained their grip on the game in the third quarter with Academy out-half Crowley getting over for a 47th minute try as Munster stretched their lead to 9 points. The attacking pressure continued with Josh Wycherley scoring the fourth try after 58 minutes.

Jake Flannery, who had taken over the kicking duties landed the conversion for 26-10. To their credit, Ulster A fought back with two tries to reduce the Munster lead to four points. However, a late Flannery penalty saled victory for Munster 'A'.

SCORERS: Munster 'A': Tries: Cian Hurley, Conor Phillips, Jack Crowley, Josh Wycherley; Cons: Jack Crowley (2), Jake Flannery (1); Pen: Jake Flannery (1). Ulster 'A': Tries: Conor Rankin (2), Aaron Sexton; Cons: Bill Johnston, Nathan Doak; Pen: Bill Johnston

MUNSTER 'A': Jake Flannery; Seán French, Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Ethan Coughlan; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; Jack Daly, Scott Buckley, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: (all used) Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Paddy Patterson, Jonathan Wren.

ULSTER 'A': Ethan McIlroy, Aaron Sexton, Ben Moxham, Stewart Moore, Conor Rankin, Bill Johnston, David Shanahan; Callum Reid, Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Matty Rea, Conor McMenamin, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, David McCann (Capt). Replacements from: James McCormick, Kyle McCall, Oscar Egan, George Saunderson, Reuben Crothers, Nathan Doak, Hayden Hyde, Lewis Finlay, Conor McKee, James Humphreys, Ben Carson, Matthew Corr.