Limerick's Treaty United confirm squad for new League of Ireland season

Treaty United, Limerick's newest senior soccer side, have confirmed their 26 man squad for this season's League of Ireland first Division campaign.

Tommy Barrett, the club's manager, has named some familiar faces amongst his squad that seasoned League of Ireland fans will surely recognise. Limerick's first game of the new campaign sees them travel to Bray Wanderers on Friday March 26, for a 7.30pm kick off.

The full squad

William Armshaw Joe Collins Joel Coustrain Shane Cusack Aaron Fitzgerald Charlie Fleming Adam Foley Dean George Sean Patrick Guerins Kieran Hanlon Matthew Keane Shane Lowth Marc Ludden Jack Lynch Kieran Mahony Edward McCarthy Matthew McKevitt Callum McNamara Sean McSweeney Conor Melody Alan Murphy Clyde O'Connell Anthony O'Donnell Edmond O'Dwyer Tadhg Ryan Mark Walsh

The club also confirmed this morning, via social media, that Umbro Ireland will be the club's official kit supplier.

While Janesboro took to social media to congratulate Aaron Fitzgerald on his move from the Limerick Junior side to Treaty United.