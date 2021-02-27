Limerick's Treaty United confirm squad for new League of Ireland season

Donn O'Sullivan

Donn O'Sullivan

Treaty United, Limerick's newest senior soccer side, have confirmed their 26 man squad for this season's League of Ireland first Division campaign. 

Tommy Barrett, the club's manager, has named some familiar faces amongst his squad that seasoned League of Ireland fans will surely recognise. Limerick's first game of the new campaign sees them travel to Bray Wanderers on Friday March 26, for a 7.30pm kick off. 

The full squad

  1. William Armshaw
  2. Joe Collins
  3. Joel Coustrain
  4. Shane Cusack
  5. Aaron Fitzgerald
  6. Charlie Fleming
  7. Adam Foley
  8. Dean George
  9. Sean Patrick Guerins
  10. Kieran Hanlon
  11. Matthew Keane
  12. Shane Lowth
  13. Marc Ludden
  14. Jack Lynch
  15. Kieran Mahony
  16. Edward McCarthy
  17. Matthew McKevitt
  18. Callum McNamara
  19. Sean McSweeney
  20. Conor Melody
  21. Alan Murphy
  22. Clyde O'Connell
  23. Anthony O'Donnell
  24. Edmond O'Dwyer
  25. Tadhg Ryan
  26. Mark Walsh

The club also confirmed this morning, via social media, that Umbro Ireland will be the club's official kit supplier.

While Janesboro took to social media to congratulate Aaron Fitzgerald on his move from the Limerick Junior side to Treaty United.