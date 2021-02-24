Tributes paid after sad passing of former Ireland rugby international

TRIBUTES have been pouring in this Wednesday for former Ireland rugby international Gary Halpin, who has passed away aged just 55.

A prop forward, Gary Halpin played club rugby for Leinster, London Irish and Harlequins.

Halpin also played prop in two World Cups for Ireland, famously scoring a try against New Zealand in 1995 in South Africa.

He made his Irish debut against England in 1990, with his international career ending at the World Cup five years later.

A talented sporting all-rounder, the late Gary Halpin also represented Ireland in the hammer, competing at the 1987 World Athletics Championships.

Educated at Rockwell College, where he won four Irish Schools rugby caps, he travelled to the US on an Athletics scholarship to the University of Manhattan, where he won the American Indoor Collegiate Championship in the Hammer.

Upon returning to Ireland in 1989, he resumed his rugby career, joining Dublin club Wanderers FC, making his full international debut twelve months later when lining out at tighthead prop against England at Twickenham.

He subsequently joined London Irish and was a key member of the Irish team at the World Cup in South Africa in 1995, wearing the No. 3 shirt against New Zealand, Wales and France. He scored his one and only try against the All Blacks at Ellis Park in Ireland’s tournament opener.

The late Gary Halpin worked as Head of Boarding at Cistercian College, Roscrea.

A highly experienced educator, he also spent 16 years in management positions in top schools in the UK.

The College community of staff, students, parents and monks were devastated this morning on hearing of the sudden death of our much loved colleague and friend Gary Halpin RIP.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Having taught at St George’s College, Weybridge before taking a break to sample professional rugby, he went on to teach and coach rugby at the Oratory School, where he was also a Housemaster.

From 2008 to 2017 Mr Halpin was a Housemaster and 1st XV Rugby coach at Saint David’s House in Christ College Brecon, a Boarding School with 400 pupils in Mid-Wales.