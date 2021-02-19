Munster Rugby name their XV for PRO14 clash with Edinburgh

The Munster Rugby side for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh at Murrayfield (7.35pm) has been named.

There are nine changes to the side that defeated Benetton last time out as Billy Holland captains the team on his 240th appearance for the province.

Holland joins Ronan O’Gara on 240 Munster appearances and is now joint second on the all-time list behind record-holder Donncha O’Callaghan (268 appearances).

Andrew Conway returns to the side for his first appearance since December and is one of four returning Ireland internationals in the starting backline along with Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Conway and Daly on either flank.

Damian de Allende is partnered by Farrell in the centres with JJ Hanrahan in the 10 jersey.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes form the back row.

Rory Scannell, who has made 138 appearances for the province, is in line to make his 100th PRO14 appearance off the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

All you need to know

Where - Murrayfield

When - Saturday, 7.35pm

Broadcast - Live on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 1, Super Sport (SA), ESPN+ (USA) & pro14.tv.