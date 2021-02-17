Munster Rugby launch #JerseysOfMunster campaign

MUNSTER Rugby are calling on clubs and schools to join their #JerseysOfMunster campaign.

As lockdown measures continue and everyone plays their part in the fight against Covid-19 Munster Rugby is looking to join forces with the province's clubs and schools ahead of their three Guinness PRO14 fixtures at Thomond Park in March.

Following on from the success of the ‘Be There’ campaign with supporters’ portraits positioned in the East Stand of Thomond Park, Munster are now looking to place the province’s clubs and schools’ jerseys in the West Stand.

With limited community rugby this season the clubs and schools have paved the way for Munster to continue playing at this level.

Munster Rugby say that the province's clubs and schools are central to every Munster squad that takes to the pitch and with three successive home Guinness PRO14 games in March the province wishes to further highlight the importance of grassroots rugby during these challenging times.

Head of Rugby Development, Colm McMahon, said: “We understand the challenges everyone is facing at this time, and we are hugely grateful for the work that is continuing behind the scenes.

“While rugby in the community is on hold, we want to ensure our volunteers, players, coaches, and administrators know that they play an integral role in what we are doing on and off the pitch.

“We are working closely with our volunteers to drive engagement across the rugby community and this display of our respective clubs and schools’ jerseys is a representation of the very fabric of Munster Rugby and provides a timely reminder of what we can all look forward to on the return of grassroots rugby.”

Munster Rugby would like to display as many club and school jerseys as possible during their next three home matches in the Guinness PRO14, Friday, March 5 v Connacht; Friday, March 12 v Scarlets and Friday, March 19 v Benetton.