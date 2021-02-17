Limerick's Treaty Utd add to their backroom team

TREATY United head coach Niall Connolly has added to his backroom team for the 2021 Women's National League season.

The Limerick club has announced that Craig Reddan has been appointed as Head Athletic Therapist with Treaty United.

Reddan previously worked with MLB organisation Seattle Mariners, the FAI Centre of Excellence and UL Senior Soccer.

In a Twiter post, Reddan said he was 'looking forward to being a part of the development of this young club and it's fantastic group of players.'

Last season's assistant coach Niall Connolly has replaced Dave Rooney as head coach for the coming Women's National League season.

Niall Connolly is joined in the backroom team by former Limerick FC midfielder Sean Russell as well as Treaty United's 2020 captain and former Republic of Ireland international Marie Curtin, who has retired from playing, goalkeeping coach John Paul Buckley and Aoife Gibbons.