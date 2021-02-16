Munster Rugby report positive Joey Carbery injury update

THE Munster squad are continuing their preparations at the High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh at Murrayfield (7.35pm).

On the injury front, the province report that out-half Joey Carbery is increasing his training load further as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

There is good news for hooker Rhys Marshall (knee) as he has returned to training.

Prop Keynan Knox (knee) and winger Calvin Nash (thigh) will be reintroduced to training this week.

Liam Coombes was removed with a head injury during Munster A’s clash with Connacht Eagles on Friday afternoon last and will undergo the return-to-play protocols.

Prop Roman Salanoa (back) came through that match with no issues.

In player news, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony returned to Munster training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).