Four players released back to Munster from Ireland Six Nations squad

THE Ireland rugby coaching group will retain a 24 man panel for the two day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday this week at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus.

There were no additional injury concerns following the match against France and the players (Burns, Healy, Henderson) who were removed for HIAs will follow the appropriate protocols this week.

Twelve players are returning to their provincial bubbles to avail of game time in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend – Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell (Munster) and Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole (Ulster).

The three players who provided specialist cover at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday – Harry Byrne, John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan– have also returned to their respective provinces.

Ireland Two Day Camp Squad – Thursday, February 17 and Friday February 18 – IRFU HPC

Backs

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Returning to Provinces

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped