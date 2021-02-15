One Munster player makes Ian McGeechan's Lions XV selection
Ian McGeechan has chosen his Lions XV from the weekend’s Six Nations action
ONE Munster player has been included in Ian McGeechan's Lions XV from the weekend’s Guinness Six Nations action.
Former Lions head coach McGeechan has chosen Munster second row Tadhg Beirne in his team.
In all, four Ireland players are selected in McGeechan's XV as Leinster centres Gary Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw as well as Ulster second row Iain Henderson makes the starting line-up.
Ireland suffered the second successive defeat of their Six Nations campaign with a disappointing 15-13 loss to France at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
