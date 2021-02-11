Munster rugby confirm 'A' side to face Connacht

The Munster 'A' team has been named for Friday’s Interpro Challenge with Connacht Eagles at the Sportsground (1pm).

Garryowen hooker Diarmuid Barron captains the team as Darren Sweetnam starts at full-back with Seán French and Liam Coombes on either flank.

Jake Flannery and Alex McHenry form the centre partnership with loanee scrum-half Paddy Patterson and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Liam O’Connor, Barron and Roman Salanoa pack down in the front row with Paddy Kelly and Thomas Ahern in the engine room.

A back-row of Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan complete the XV.

The bench includes hookers Scott Buckley and Eoghan Clarke as Josh Wycherley and Jeremy Loughman complete the front row cover.

Academy back three player Jonathan Wren is also among the replacements alongside National Talent Squad members Cian Hurley (back row/Garryowen FC), Ethan Coughlan (scrum-half/Ennis RFC) and Conor Phillips (back three/Young Munster RFC).

Munster A: Darren Sweetnam; Seán French, Alex McHenry, Jake Flannery, Liam Coombes; Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron (C), Roman Salanoa; Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern; Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Cian Hurley, Eoghan Clarke, Ethan Coughlan, Jonathan Wren, Conor Phillips.