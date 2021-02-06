AVIVA Soccer Sisters goes virtual for Easter 2021

The AVIVA Soccer Sisters programme will again take place virtually in 2021 and return to its traditional Easter date.

Running since 2006, the AVIVA Soccer Sisters programme has been invaluable to the development and growth of the women’s game in Ireland since its foundation.



The programme returns to its traditional Easter slot this year, following on from the success of the virtual programme that took place late last year, gaining over 2,000,000 impressions online. As with last Autumn’s virtual camps, the 2021 edition will adhere to Department of Health guidelines in regards to COVID-19.



FAI CEO Jonathan Hill remarked: “The AVIVA Soccer Sisters programme is always a highlight of the football calendar and I want to thank AVIVA for again taking the decision to run the programme online this year in light of the current COVID-19 restrictions. This is a sensible decision for the health and safety of our players and coaches and I know those attending online will still enjoy the great coaching and the great fun that is guaranteed with the AVIVA Soccer Sisters programme.”



AVIVA Sponsorship Manager Lisa Bergin said: "After the resounding success of our 2020 AVIVA Soccer Sisters online skills hub, we are delighted to return for the Easter break with a brand new programme. Keeping children active during this period of uncertainty is very important, so we will grow our offering with additional activities for young girls to continue to learn and play in a safe environment.



"We are looking forward to expanding and developing this year’s programme, and will announce full details of the 2021 AVIVA Soccer Sisters campaign in due course."

FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said the camps are a vital part of the FAI calendar. “We look forward with excitement to the AVIVA Soccer Sisters camps every year as our clubs and coaches inspire young girls all over the country to play the beautiful game. As we continue to face the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, I am delighted that we can again collaborate with AVIVA to take our camps online in 2021. I look forward to seeing thousands of girls join us at Easter and most importantly to their local football clubs welcoming them as players when we return to train and play.”