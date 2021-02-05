Ireland's odds shorten ahead of Six Nations opener

Ireland have been well-backed to get their Six Nations campaign off on the right foot as they prepare for Sunday’s opener in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Andy Farrell named his starting line-up for the clash with Wales on Friday with Hugo Keenan given the nod at full-back and fit-again James Lowe back in having scored a try on his debut against the Welsh in November.

Lowe is a 2/1 shot from 3/1 with BoyleSports to go over again as Ireland continue to come in for significant support for victory, shortening into 8/15 from 4/6 for a winning start. A narrow victory is however expected with a four-point handicap enough to split the betting at Even money, while a 1-5 point win for Andy Farrell’s men has been singled out as the most likely winning margin at 4/1.

A fourth Grand Slam has been backed into 9/1 from 10/1 for Ireland, who are 7/2 shots to win the tournament for the fourth time in eight years. That makes them third favourites behind France (12/5) and defending champions England, who are runaway favourites at 6/5 to win their fourth Six Nations crown since 2015.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The closer we get to kick-off the more optimism we are seeing that Ireland can mount a serious challenge this year. The patriotic punters out there clearly think that their 7/2 outright odds are generous enough and at 8/15 from 4/6 this week they are being heavily backed to at least start with a win.”

Match Betting

13/8       Wales

22/1       Draw

8/15       Ireland

 

Winning Margin

4/1         Ireland 1-5 pts

9/2         Ireland 6-10 pts

5/1         Wales 1-5 pts

11/2       Ireland 11-15 pts

13/2       Wales 6-10 pts

 

Grand Slam Winner

19/20     No winner

5/2         England

11/2       France

9/1         Ireland

33/1       Wales

66/1       Scotland

5000/1  Italy

 

Six Nations Winner

6/5         England

12/5       France

7/2         Ireland

14/1       Wales

22/1       Scotland

2500/1  Italy

 

Player of the Tournament

7/1         Antoine Dupont

10/1       Maro Itoje

12/1       James Ryan

14/1       Charles Ollivon

16/1       CJ Stander

16/1       Justin Tipuric

16/1       Tom Curry

18/1 bar