Ireland's odds shorten ahead of Six Nations opener

Ireland have been well-backed to get their Six Nations campaign off on the right foot as they prepare for Sunday’s opener in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Andy Farrell named his starting line-up for the clash with Wales on Friday with Hugo Keenan given the nod at full-back and fit-again James Lowe back in having scored a try on his debut against the Welsh in November.

Lowe is a 2/1 shot from 3/1 with BoyleSports to go over again as Ireland continue to come in for significant support for victory, shortening into 8/15 from 4/6 for a winning start. A narrow victory is however expected with a four-point handicap enough to split the betting at Even money, while a 1-5 point win for Andy Farrell’s men has been singled out as the most likely winning margin at 4/1.

A fourth Grand Slam has been backed into 9/1 from 10/1 for Ireland, who are 7/2 shots to win the tournament for the fourth time in eight years. That makes them third favourites behind France (12/5) and defending champions England, who are runaway favourites at 6/5 to win their fourth Six Nations crown since 2015.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The closer we get to kick-off the more optimism we are seeing that Ireland can mount a serious challenge this year. The patriotic punters out there clearly think that their 7/2 outright odds are generous enough and at 8/15 from 4/6 this week they are being heavily backed to at least start with a win.”

Match Betting

13/8 Wales

22/1 Draw

8/15 Ireland

Winning Margin

4/1 Ireland 1-5 pts

9/2 Ireland 6-10 pts

5/1 Wales 1-5 pts

11/2 Ireland 11-15 pts

13/2 Wales 6-10 pts

Grand Slam Winner

19/20 No winner

5/2 England

11/2 France

9/1 Ireland

33/1 Wales

66/1 Scotland

5000/1 Italy

Six Nations Winner

6/5 England

12/5 France

7/2 Ireland

14/1 Wales

22/1 Scotland

2500/1 Italy

Player of the Tournament

7/1 Antoine Dupont

10/1 Maro Itoje

12/1 James Ryan

14/1 Charles Ollivon

16/1 CJ Stander

16/1 Justin Tipuric

16/1 Tom Curry

18/1 bar