Limerick teenager joins English Premier League side Burnley

A LIMERICK teenager has joined the Academy of English Premier League side Burnley after impressing in a trial with the club.

Former Aisling Annacotty player Dara Costelloe has joined the Clarets’ Academy after signing a deal with the Turf Moor club.

Eighteen-year-old winger Costelloe, a student at Castletroy College, has been training with the Clarets since last summer.

And after impressing in the U18 and U23 set-ups – helping Steve Stone’s side beat Newcastle United 2-0 in Premier League 2 yesterday afternoon – the former Galway United wideman has agreed a deal until June, 2022.

Limerick-born Costelloe, who played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL, joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.

Dara Costello became the youngest player to take the field for Galway when coming on as a substitute in their SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.

Costelloe made a big impact after joining Galway United’s under-15 team in 2017 from Aisling Annacotty.

The versatile Costelloe has played a hugely significant role in helping Galway United into second place in the Southern Elite Division.

The talented footballer came into Galway’s under-17 squad in 2018 making 17 appearances.

The left-sided prospect was rewarded with a first-team contract for the 2019 season at Galway and after leaving Deacy Park now gets the chance to make a mark in English football with the Clarets.