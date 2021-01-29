Munster Rugby name their side for PRO14 clash in Italy

The Munster Rugby side to face Benetton in Treviso has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan for tomorrow's trip to Italy. - 5pm Irish time/6pm local

Young Munster's Gavin Coombes and Mike Haley are the only players to keep their places following last week’s clash against Leinster.

Academy prop Josh Wycherley and his brother Fineen start together in red for the first time with the Scannell brothers, Niall and Rory, and Coombes cousins Gavin and Liam also named in the starting XV.

Billy Holland captains the side on his 239th appearance for the province. Former Leinster prop Roman Salanoa makes his first PRO14 start at tighthead while in the backline Liam Coombes and Darren Sweetnam are on either flank.

Nick McCarthy and Healy team up in the half-backs with a centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes complete the side in the back row as Coombes moves to no.8 having started at no.6 last week.

Replacement Jeremy Loughman is set for his first appearance since October after recovering from a shoulder injury with short-term signing Paddy Patterson in line to make his Munster debut as he provides the scrum-half cover.

Munster: Mike Haley; Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Ben Healy, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, Damian de Allende.

Where?

Stadio Monigo, Treviso

When?

Saturday, January 30, 5pm Irish time/6pm local

Broadcast

Live on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 1, DAZN, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA) & pro14.tv.