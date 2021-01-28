BREAKING: Limerick Senior hurlers named team of the year

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

BREAKING: Limerick Senior hurlers named team of the year

Limerick's senior hurlers, All-Ireland champions for 2020, have also been named the RTE Sport Team of the year for 2020. 

JOHN Kiely’s Limerick senior hurlers just love to break down barriers and 2020 was no different, albeit all done under the very different Covid-19 guidelines.

Quite simply we are living through a golden age for Limerick hurling.

A 13 game winning run from the outset of the 2020 season saw Limerick return four trophies – Co-Op Superstores Munster League, Allianz League, Munster SHC and All-Ireland SHC. 
 
A feat not achieved by anyone since Tipperary in 1961.
Not since the 1930s had Limerick played senior championship hurling in Croke Park in three successive seasons.

Indeed the semi final outing was the first time ever that Limerick played in a national championship semi-final three years-in-a-row.