BREAKING: Limerick's John Kiely wins RTE Sport Manager of the year for 2020
Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has been named the RTE Sport Manager of the year for 2020. The Galbally native led his side to a perfect 13-0 season, claiming his second All-Ireland crown as manager.
RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year 2020 John Kiely looks back on Limerick's All-Ireland winning season and casts an eye towards what this coming year may hold #RTESport #RTESportAwards #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/vcmQedYGZu— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 28, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on