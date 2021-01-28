BREAKING: Limerick's John Kiely wins RTE Sport Manager of the year for 2020

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has been named the RTE Sport Manager of the year for 2020. The Galbally native led his side to a perfect 13-0 season, claiming his second All-Ireland crown as manager.