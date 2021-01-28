BREAKING: Limerick All-Ireland winning star calls time on career

Limerick's All-Ireland winning corner back Tom Condon, has called time on his inter-county career. In a statement issued by Limerick GAA, the Knockaderry clubman admitted that winning the All-Ireland was dream come true, while he leaves the inter-county scene with a smile on his face and a tear in his eye.

Condon was one of the longest serving members of the panel alongside Graeme Mulcahy. The duo both debuted for the Limerick Senior hurlers in 2009.

The 33 year old, who will be remembered for his 'catch' in the dying seconds of the 2018 All-Ireland Final against Galway, leaves the scene with two All-Ireland medals, three Munster championships and two National hurling leagues. Condon's no nonsense defending, alongside his white helmet, will be missed by fans on the terraces in years to come.

"With a smile on my face and tear in my eye the time has come for me to step away from the Inter County Hurling scene and this, what I can only describe as “Limerick family “

Words cannot describe what this group of people have done for me both as a hurler and a person on and off the field through bad and good times, I am forever grateful to all.

I am blessed to be able to walk away with some of the best friendships and memories that will last a lifetime and knowing that I have played with and against some of the top athletes in the game!

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank some people that have afforded me the chance wear the green and white:

To my parents Christina and Sean, my sisters Sinead and Orla, my wife Sarah and son Nicky and to all my family and friends who have been with me along this journey, through the highs and lows I thank you all for your patience and understanding.

To my club Knockaderry and all the coaches involved with the club thanks for giving me the platform to represent both my club and family at Inter County level, it has been a privilege.

Big thank you to all the Limerick managers and coaches especially John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid. To The selectors, backroom and medical teams over the years who kept faith in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream

To the County Board Officials past and present, in particular present Chairperson John Cregan and long serving Secretary Mike O’Riordan for their guidance and help, there was never an issue.

To J.P., Noreen and all the McManus family for their continued support to Limerick through the good and bad times , who have always gone above and beyond for Limerick a sincere thank you.

And lastly and by no means least the Limerick public and supporters, who have stuck by us through thick and thin and are without doubt the best supporters in Ireland. I thank you all for this unrivaled support over the years, the buzz and roar of the crowd running onto the pitch representing Limerick will be greatly missed.

I look forward to supporting Limerick to future glory from a different perspective

Luimneach Abù"