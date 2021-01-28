Munster Rugby second row suspended for two weeks

Munster Rugby lock Jean Kleyn was cited following our Guinness PRO14 Round 9 fixture with Leinster Rugby on Saturday.



Kleyn was cited under Law 9.20 (b) – Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

The Citing session, was presided over by Judicial Officer, Simon Thomas (WRU), concluded that an act of foul play had occurred. The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension for this offence.

However the Judicial Officer determined that there were mitigating factors, including the player’s acceptance of the foul play, timely remorse and previous clean disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of two weeks.

The player is now free to play from Monday, February 15, 2021 missing out on Munster's trip to Italy this weekend.