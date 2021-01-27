Graham Rowntree: 'Ireland coach Paul O'Connell has an aura about him'

MUNSTER assistant coach Graham Rowntree believes Ireland has made a 'brilliant appointment' in making Paul O'Connell their forwards' coach.

The IRFU confirmed earlier this month that O’Connell had joined the Ireland national coaching group as forwards coach with Simon Easterby to focus on defence.

Limerick man O'Connell was capped 108 times by Ireland and captained the team to Six Nations success in 2014.

O’Connell’s distinguished playing career also included seven Test match appearances for the British & Ireland Lions across three tours and two Heineken Cup titles with Munster.

Since retiring from playing in 2015, O'Connell has held coaching positions with the Munster Academy, Ireland Under-20s and Top 14 side Stade Francais.

Asked his thoughts on O'Connell's appointment, Munster forwards' coach Rowntree said: "I think Paul has an aura about him and I always thought he would take to coaching. He loves the line-out, crikey, he loves the line-out, that’s all I know. He will give them a bit of steel, I think it is a brilliant appointment."