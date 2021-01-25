Munster face Italian trip after hurting 'incredibly' from Leinster loss

NOT for the first time in recent years, Munster are left to rue what might have been in the wake of a Guinness PRO14 clash with great rivals Leinster.

Johann van Graan's charges coughed up an early 10-point advantage - failing to score for the final 68 minutes of the contest - before suffering a fifth successive defeat to their provincial rivals.

Munster are still well-placed to make the Guinness PRO14 final given their healthy advantage at the summit of Conference B, but this was a missed opportunity to record a badly needed victory over a Leinster side which has now won nine of their last 10 meetings.

Head coach Van Graan admitted that losing to Leinster with such regularity hurts everyone involved with the side 'incredibly'.

Van Graan said: “It hurts incredibly. It not only hurts me, it hurts everybody inside because the one thing you can never doubt with this club is the work they put in, the effort they put in, and unfortunately we feel the 50/50s didn't go our way. That is rugby and that is life.

“We have got to keep going and the positive part of tonight is that it was a league game. Losing to Leinster is never good enough for Munster. We hope in the next one, whether that is in a final or the normal league game, or a European quarter-final - who knows what is next? - we believe, that hopefully, we can put in a performance that, at that moment, goes our way.

“Look, I’m not going to sugar coat it. We obviously haven’t beaten them consistently. I think you’ve got to look at the bigger picture as well, there’s no team in Europe has beaten them consistently.

“If you look at their last 12 games we are the only side that they don’t score bonus-point wins against, it’s literally one-score games so you know, they are currently better than us but it’s literally a moment away.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was at Thomond Park on Saturday night before naming his squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship later this, Monday, morning.

Munster, minus those players selected in the Six Nations squad, head to Italy next weekend to face Benetton Rugby in a re-arranged PRO14 fixture at Stadio Monigo, 5pm Irish time.