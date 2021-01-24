Munster's Tadhg Beirne: "We really feel like we should have won"

MAN of the Match Tadhg Beirne felt Munster should have claimed just their second win in nine meetings with Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Beirne turned in a powerful display in the engine room to boost his prospects of starting in the second row for Ireland's upcoming Six Nations campaign.

Twenty nine-year-old Beirne admitted the home side was very disappointed to suffer their fifth successive defeat to their arch rivals. Munster had led 10-0 in the derby fixture, but failed to score for the final 68 minutes of the contest.

Afterwards Beirne said: “We just left a lot out there, we felt we had most of the possession for the majority of the game and defended them quite well. We had a few knock-ons at the end there, they're big moments and we have to win them.

“I look forward to seeing that last lineout because it wasn't crooked from where we were, but it's still no excuse, we really feel like we should have won that today and obviously we're bitterly disappointed.

“Look it, I think we matched them physically and I think we would have won that game if we did things a little bit better.

“Everyone looks at Leinster as this kind of unbeatable team, but I think we've proved here today that we're definitely matching them and I think on another day we would have taken the win.

“As a defence, we were really fronting up and we felt comfortable in that area, when they were inside our '22 we really felt like we weren't going to let them score, it's just disappointing we let them score off a set-piece and that was the deciding of the game.”