Munster coach Van Graan 'disappointed' with fifth straight loss to Leinster

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan was 'disappointed' with his side's loss to Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday night, insisting the game came down to some key moments.

Munster have now lost each of their last five fixtures against Leintser and nine of their last 10 meetings with Leo Cullen's charges in the Guinness PRO14.

This latest reverse on a bitingly cold night at Thomond Park which included a couple of lengthy sleet showers will sting for some time as the home side who led 10-0 early on passed up on a number of crucial scoring opportunities which came their way.

Afterwards Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "Look, firstly congratulations to Leinster. It was a really tight battle between two top sides and they came out on top.



"I thought we started the game really well, put them under real pressure. They came back, a big moment there on the stroke of half-time when that ball hits the post and comes back. They leave with three points just on half-time.



"We had one or two opportunities in their '22 which we didn't convert. On the other side I felt we defended really well in our '22, so a really tight battle between two good sides.



"Disappointed that we lost that, but it's literally moments."

Several members of the Munster squad will now join up with Ireland's Six Nations squad which is due to be announced on tomorrow, Monday, morning.

Munster return to action next Saturday with a rescheduled PRO14 fixture against Benetton Rugby in Italy.



Van Graan said: "Look, most importantly is that we review this game on Monday morning and we have another game in Italy. We knew exactly what we were up against and that was the champions.



"They had a big moment there with the try that they scored, so from our side, review it, see who goes to the Six Nations and who doesn't.



"We said as a changing room now as a group the next time that we will be together with this group is after the 20th of March, so a long time before this team will play again together and a lot of things will happen between now and then.



"Like we said, this is another step in our season in the league and we will just take it now on to next week against Benetton."