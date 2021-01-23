Munster face ultimate PRO14 test as Leinster land in Limerick

MUNSTER will look to score a rare win over arch rivals Leinster when the two sides go head-to-head in a rearranged Guinness PRO14 derby clash at Thomond Park tonight, 7.35pm.

Munster's only win in their last nine interprovincial derbies with arch rivals Leinster was their 26-17 success at Thomond Park in December 2018.

This Saturday's rescheduled fixture was originally due to take place on St Stephen's Day.

Munster currently sit on top of Conference B of the Guinness PRO 14, 11 points clear of second-placed Connacht. Johann van Graan's charges have lost just one of their nine PRO14 fixtures this season.

Leinster defeated Munster 13-3 in the PRO14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium last September, while Leo Cullen's charges emerged 27-25 winners in their regular season fixture also at the Aviva Stadium last August.

Overall, the two provinces have met on 160 occasions since their first meeting in March 1877 with Leinster winning 101 of those encounters to Munster's 48.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (Capt), CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien, Johnny Sexton (CAPT), Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Josh van der Flier.