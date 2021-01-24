Limerick athlete joins Brian Lohan's Clare senior hurling backroom team as S&C coach

LIMERICK native Mike Carmody has joined the backroom team of the Brian Lohan's Clare senior hurlers as a new strength and conditioning coach.

Carmody runs Maximise Your Potential Coaching, which offers personal training, run coaching and strength & conditioning coaching.

The Limerick man has over 15 years experience as an elite endurance athlete. He is a former Munster senior cross country champion, Irish underage international.

He has a wealth of experience within the fitness industry and has coached athletes of all levels for over a decade. He is an IAAF Level 3 athletics coach, and holds qualifications in sports science and personal training from the highly acclaimed Setanta College.

He has worked mainly with athletes but also with the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy and numerous GAA teams across Limerick.

Carmody joins fellow Limerickman James Moran of Ahane in Brian Lohan's Banner backroom team. Moran is a coach-selector under Lohan as they enter their second season at the helm.