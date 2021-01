Former Limerick inter-county stars appointed to new-look Camogie County Board

A number of former inter-county players have taken up prominent roles in a new-look 2021 Limerick Camogie County Board.

The new Limerick camogie chairperson is Grace McNamara of Adare.

McNamara was on the last Limerick senior team to reach a championship semi final back in 2003.

The new County Board secretary secretary is former goalkeeper Sile Moynihan.

And, a third former player Fiona Hickey is the new PRO. Hickey was Limerick's All-Ireland intermediate winning captain in Croke Park in 2014.

2021 Officers: Chairperson: Grace McNamara (Adare), Vice-Chairperson: James Moynihan (Na Piarsiagh), Secretary: Sile Moynihan (St Ailbes), Treasurer: Trevor O'Connor (Monaleen), Vice-Treasurer: Rebecca Barry (St Ailbes), PRO: Fiona Hickey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Development Officer: Kiera Cahill (Templeglantine), Registrar: Mary McArthur (Tournafulla), Munster Council delegates: Ger Curtain (Ballybrown) and Ailbe Burke (Galbally), Children's Officer: Mairi McMahon (Ballyagran).