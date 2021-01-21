Special Recognition Award for Limerick's Munster minor hurling winning goalkeeper

LIMERICK'S Munster minor hurling championship winning goalkeeper Tomas Lynch has been honoured with the Munster Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition Award.

The Doon teenager is honoured for his work in becoming a mentor and coach to the students of Doon CBS.

The Transition Year student from Doon' Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa was unable to take part in his Work Experience programme in September 2020 due to Covid-19. Determined not to stay at home and miss one of his key learning experiences though, Tomás reached out to his former primary school, Doon CBS, for outdoor work experience opportunities.

The school’s principal was delighted that Tomás was able to take the students every Tuesday for hurling sessions, and the students were extremely engaged in the sessions and Tomás also put together training programmes for the students to follow at home.

The introduction of these four special awards further highlight Electric Ireland’s commitment to investing in and the celebration of young talent through its sponsorship of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships. These awards have given Electric Ireland the opportunity to showcase the extraordinary talent that exists within this age group, and has allowed Electric Ireland to herald their fantastic achievements off the field of play, celebrating these young players at a time when this age group has missed out on so many important coming of age moments.

GAA President John Horan led the congratulations.

“On behalf of the GAA, I would like to congratulate each of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition Award winners. These awards showcase that the GAA is not just about what happens on the pitch, but that the community is at the heart of everything that we do. These young men are a credit to the Association, their clubs, their families, their schools and, most of all, themselves. We are delighted to support these Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition Awards and thank Electric Ireland for their continued support for this age group," said Horan.

Speaking about the award winners, Edel McCarthy, Head of Sponsorship & Brand at Electric Ireland stated: “Electric Ireland is delighted to recognise these Minors with an Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition Award for their outstanding contribution to society in 2020. In what has been an extremely challenging year, the winners have stood up, put other’s needs first and have positively impacted their local communities.”

Former Tyrone footballer, Colm Cavanagh was on the judging panel for these Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition Awards.

"All of these young men have shown incredible initiative and bravery, as well as maturity beyond their years, and they should be very proud of themselves. I am delighted that Electric Ireland and the GAA have recognised their efforts and the incredible impact which they have had on their communities in 2020. While we hope that they can get back on to the pitch soon, they have demonstrated what the GAA is truly about," said Cavanagh.