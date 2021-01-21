New Limerick minor hurling management selected for 2021 season

LIMERICK will have a new minor hurling management team for the 2021 season.

Mungret's Kevin O'Hagan is to be the new inter-county U17 hurling manager.

His coach-selectors are Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Mark Keane (South Liberties) and Ger Barry (Killeedy). Darragh Doog will be the team's strength and conditioning coach.

All have been involved with Limerick Underage Academy teams in recent seasons and are well known coaches across the county.

As well as their work at Limerick Underage Hurling Academy level, most have experience of club management at Limerick SHC level.

The new minor hurling management team will be ratified at the next Limerick County Board meeting.

Ger Barry and Darragh Droog remain in situ from the 2020 minor management team, which had Diarmuid Mullins as manager.

Hammersley, Reale and Keane were part of the Limerick U16 management in 2020, while Kevin O'Hagan was with the county U15s.

Reale was previously involved with the Limerick minors in 2017.

Three time All-Ireland U21 winner Mark Keane was part of the South Liberties senior hurling backroom team last year.

Kevin O'Hagan follows in the footsteps of his late father Raymond - a Limerick senior football manager in the 1980s.

The 2020 minor hurling championship is yet to finish. Munster champions Limerick have yet to play Galway in the All-Ireland MHC semi final, with the winner into the final against the Leinster champions Kilkenny or Offaly.