Limerick GAA club honoured with national award for their promotion of Irish language

LIMERICK GAA club is celebrating a second award in a matter of weeks.

Ahane GAA has been awarded a bronze Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award for their work in developing Gaeilge in the club in 2020.

The recognition adds to the Volunteer in Sport Award from the Federation of Irish Sport for club PRO Emer Kenny.

“It's been great working with muintir CLG Átháin on initiatives like monthly conversation groups (on zoom since Covid), music session and a colouring competition to celebrate the involvement of proud Ahane brothers Dan and Tom Morrissey, in the winning All Ireland Limerick team," said Denis Kelly, the club’s Oifigeach Gaeilge.

Denis said the emphasis is on fun and inclusion so that cultural activities expand the club’s footprint to knit together sport, music, art and language.

“A great example of the approach was the six week fundamental movement through Gaeilge for our U6 children. Here our future leaders honed fundamental movement skills, while soaking up the language in a fun and exciting environment,” said Denis.

Club chairman Colm Barry reinforces the importance of culture to the club.

“The importance of heritage and culture to Atháin CLG cannot be underestimated, it is what identifies us as a GAA club and sets us apart from other sporting organisations. In our club mission statement we state that Ahane GAA’s ethos is to have an open, friendly, and welcoming atmosphere within which all members will feel valued, appreciated and encouraged to participate in all our club activities which includes not just our games and training but all our cultural activities. It’s important as a GAA club that we keep our language alive as the GAA is a community based volunteer organisation promoting Gaelic Games, culture and lifelong participation,” said Colm.

Even in these uncertain times, Ahane GAA is currently planning their cultural programme for 2021 as they have set their sights on securing a silver Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha medal.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a joint support scheme between Glór na nGael and the GAA itself for clubs wishing to promote the language. The foundation aims to help develop that promotion and the Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha medal is a sign of achievement and recognition for continued work on behalf of the language.