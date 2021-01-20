Limerickman appointed as a coach to the Clare Ladies Football team

LIMERICK'S John O'Grady has been appointed a coach to the Clare Ladies Football team.

The Banner play in the intermediate grade in the championship.

Oola's O'Grady has worked with Limerick inter-county football teams at minor and U21 level, the Underage Academy, and has also had involvement with the football teams in UL.

In 2021 he will also continue to work with the Limerick U20 football team, along with Jerry O'Sullivan, Ger O'Callaghan, Stephen Kelly and Cathal Shannon.

The east Limerick man was confirmed for the new role at the January County Board meeting of Clare Ladies Football.

The new team manager is former Clare and Kilmurry Ibrickane footballer Evan Talty.

Talty was part of last year's backrom team and now steps into the manager role - taking over from James Murrihy.

Talty's coach-selectors will be O'Grady, Limerick U20 strength and conditioning coach Conor Shannon and LIT GAA Games Development Officer Mark O'Donnell as assistant.

Michael Frawley is the team strength and conditioning coach, Peter O’Dwyer will be the goalkeeping coach while Sarah Cunningham is Liaison Officer.