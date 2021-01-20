Munster hopeful of retaining 'majority' of players for next season

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan is hopeful the province can retain 'the majority' of their players into the future through agreeing new contracts.

Several senior members of Van Graan's Munster squad are out of contract at the end of the season.

The Munster head coach indicated that contract talks between the parties are on-going at present after the IRFU lifted a pause on negotiations.

Munster have a small number of players who are centrally contracted by the IRFU, including marquee names such as Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander, with their deals set to expire this summer.

There are several more squad members out of contract at the end of the season, including the likes of JJ Hanrahan, Jack O'Donoghue, Rory Scannell, Niall Scannell, Billy Holland, Craig Casey and Mike Haley.

The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has placed a financial strain on Munster and the IRFU, not least with the absence of supporters at games.

Johann van Graan said: "It's ongoing, we're busy talking to players but in fairness everybody knows that's it a very difficult time in the world and rugby is no different.

"Once we've something to confirm we will. It's a good thing that people are part of a club they're proud to be part of, hopefully we can retain the majority of our players."