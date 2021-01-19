Munster to wheel out big guns for Leinster test at Thomond Park

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan confirmed that he would have all of his fit players available to choose from when naming his starting line-up to take on Leinster at Thomond Park this weekend.

The Irish rivals go head-to-head in a rearranged Guinness PRO14 fixture this Saturday, 7.35pm.

Munster look set to field all of their fit Ireland internationals for the game in their final outing before they head off to Ireland camp to continue preparations for the Six Nations Championship.

Van Graan told Tuesday's pre-match press briefing: "It's great that we've got a full squad available and we will go with a team we believe can win on Saturday evening at home.

"I'm not sure what Leinster will do but I imagine they've got quite a few guys available as well, so we're looking forward to a good game. We've got big dreams for this season and this is another game. This is our first home game since the 'Quins game, which feels like months ago, so it's the first one in six weeks at home."

Munster look likely to have Dave Kilcoyne, Jack O’Donoghue, Mike Haley, Jean Kleyn available for selection after recent injury issues.

“All four trained yesterday (Monday),” van Graan said.

“If they come through today and Thursday’s training, we believe that all four will be available for selection and ready to go on Saturday if selected.”

Van Graan was also asked about Leinster coach's Leo Cullen's observation that 'all they (Munster) want to do is box kick and apply that pressure game' in the wake of the Irish provinces' Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the Avuva Stadium last September.

Van Graan replied: "I think you take every game and you do what's necessary to win. I'm glad that in the Ulster game two weeks ago, at least they used some of our tactics in that game as well, so that's brilliant to see."

Van Graan is looking forward to his side locking horns with their provincial rivals this weekend.

Van Graan said: "It's another game in our season. We have played nine games in the PRO14 and won eight, and so have Leinster. They are definitely one of the form sides of the competition and of the last three years.

"They have played 11 games across all competitions this season and have 11 bonus points, so they are such a quality outfit. We know it and they know it.

"We're looking to improve our game every week and we believe we've done some nice things this season. We had some convincing victories, we had some come-from-behind victories, we had to grind out some victories. Munster-Leinster games are always special.

"I'm not a weather expert but it looks like it could be rainy and cold and snowy on Saturday evening so that will definitely play its part. It comes down to small moments and guys taking their opportunities. We didn't take our opportunities in the semi-final and they did.

"They are rightly the champions and we're looking forward to playing against them on Saturday evening at Thomond Park."