Munster issue squad injury update ahead of big Leinster clash

THE Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL on today, Monday, ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Prop Dave Kilcoyne and back-row Jack O’Donoghue have both returned to training after missing last week’s win over Connacht due to minor knocks.

Jean Kleyn has completed his return to play protocols and Mike Haley is set to complete his return to play protocols today.

Unavailable: Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).