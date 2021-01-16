Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 17 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 17 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

AWARD: In a time where good news is in short supply both Ahane Camogie Club and Ahane GAA Club are absolutely delighted to announce that our own Emer Kenny is to receive a Volunteer in Sport Award from the Federation of Irish Sport. Emer is being recognised for the incredible work she does with Ahane Camogie & GAA in promoting & facilitating participation across all codes. Whether it be live score updates or match reports, Emer promotes all teams tremendously. She has taken on several additional duties to ensure players have been able to return to play safely during Covid times. She generously commits so much of her time to Ahane and we are all very proud to see her effort recognised. It is well deserved recognition for an outstanding volunteer and hopefully we can reap the benefit of her work in Ahane for many years to come. The awards for the Munster winners are on Wednesday January 13 at 7pm. Link is on all the Ahane Camogie and Ahane GAA social media accounts.

EVERY STEP: Ahane GAA will be taking part in The MyLife “Every Step Counts” challenge starting on January 13 to March 3. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can do your own walk while capturing your steps via the App in conjunction with Ahane GAA Club. Everyone is invited to collectively walk 4,000 Kms, which is approximately the distance around Ireland! To join download the App MyLife by Irish Life. Once registered, scroll down to the challenge click to select Munster, then click join and then select Ahane GAA. We would love everyone to walk individually to stay connected together! If you are taking part make sure to take a snap while out on your walk and tag us on social media! Happy walking everyone!

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Ahane’s Cash for Clobber collection will continue until the end of January 2021. We accept bags of unwanted/unused clothes, handbags, shoes (pairs only) and belts so if you’re doing a post Christmas clear-out please drop your bags on Saturday mornings from 10am to 11am at the changing room door at the clubhouse in Mackey Park. All support hugely appreciated.

BALLYSTEEN

LAST MAN STANDING: We are running a last man standing competition based on the English Premier League. Each week entrants must pick a team to win their game to progress to the next round, draw or lose and your out of the competition. The first round of the competition is starting on game week 19 and all selections for the first week are to be in by 5 o clock on Friday January 15. The entry fee is €10 and if your selection loses in the first week there’s the option of a €5 buy back the following week! Contact any club member or 0877848879 to enter with over €500 in prizes to be won.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to Vincent Hewson (€2,000) & Eliza Murphy (€250) who were the lucky club winners in the December Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draw left for the year and of course to join for next years draws. The final draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday January 30. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COVID-19: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton: Theresa Kenny O’Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen: John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BALLYBROWN

SENIOR HURLING: Ballybrown GAA Club are pleased to announce the appointment of Joe O’Connor as senior hurling Manager. Joe brings a strong backroom team with him. Joe himself has a wealth of experience at both club and county level. We wish Joe and his team the very best of luck and support for 2021. Ballybrown GAA Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Evan Loftus for his commitment and time for the last 5 years as Senior Hurling manager. Evan and his backroom team have brought the club to the top flight of senior hurling in the county. All in the club wish Evan and his family well in his future endeavours both on and off the pitch

GOOD LUCK: The very Best of Luck to Hazel Hartigan on her Operation Transformation Journey - the whole of Ballybrown GAA Club is supporting you. Wishing Sheila Hayes the very best as she takes up her post as Principal of Ballybrown NS- we look forward to working with Sheila in the near future on all things hurling and camoige. May her time be successful both in the classroom and on the pitches

THANKS: Ballybrown GAA Club wants to take this opportunity to wish Joe Lyons a long, healthy and happy retirement. Joe has spent 15 years as principal of Ballybrown NS and is a great supporter of the Club. He does Trojan work through Cumann na mBunscol and of course the much loved Green and White magazine. We thank him for his work and Dedication. We know our paths will cross regularly in the future as he won’t be sitting at home with his feet up.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets for National Club Draw 2021 are on Sale Now from committee members. There are some fantastic prizes to be won, including a Renault Clio, All Ireland Tickets, Travel Vouchers and much more, plus one lucky club will get the chance to play in Croke Park.As a result of Covid-19, like many others, our finances have been seriously impacted. The closure of our Bar and the suspension of our lotto sales for the majority of the last 9 months means we need to generate some income. All monies raised from ticket sales are maintained by the club, and the prizes are all put up by the GAA. Last year we were also lucky enough as a club to win €5,000 in the ticket sales draw.Thanks for your support and stay safe everyone.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Huge Congratulations to Joe O'Connor who won €1,000 and Niall Doolan who won €100 in the double Club Limerick draw last Saturday . If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member to join.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

AGM: Ballybricken-Bohermore agm took place Sunday last for the first time in our history online in compliance with current covid restrictions. The meeting commenced with the Enda Nicholls chairman’s address follow by John Casey’s secretaires report and Siobhan Tierney went through the club finances. We also heard from various coaches detailing our efforts on the field in 2020 followed by the election of officers who are as follows Life President Peter O'Neill, President Fr Walton, Chairperson Enda Nicholl, Vice Chairperson Bernard Grene, Secretary John Casey, Assistant Secretary Catherine Pratt Treasurer Siobhan Tierney, Assistant Treasurer Helen Clifford McCarthy, PRO Dennis Stack, Registrar Ann Maloney, Chair Board Na Nóg Maria Owens, Secretary Bord Na nóg Mike Murphy, Children’s Officer Aoife Ryan, Safety Officer / Team Medic Kathleen Wilkinson, Divisional Delegate Joe Teefy Snr, Co Board Delegate John Keogh, strength & conditioning officer Cathal O'Neill, Coaching Officer Damien Browne and School Liaison officer Dermot Barry.

TEAMS: This was followed by the election of management teams for the year ahead junior a hurling Joe Teefy Manager, Colm Teefy selector, Cathal O'Neill S&G, junior b hurling Nicky Grene, Charlie O'Neill, Jossy O'Riordan, Ger Mitchell and Andrew Grene the remaining adult age groups management has to be finalised along with this year’s player of the year.

CONGRATS: Well done to Kathleen Wilkinson on her achievement of winning club person of the year in part due to her tireless work with the club lotto and her expertise in helping the club to follow all covid guidelines. Well done indeed to all club officers, coaches, players and supporters all our lotto participants and sponsors who kept the flag flying through a difficult experience in 2020 ,we sympathize with parish members who have experienced loss throughout the year. The club wish everyone a safe and successful year in 2021.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: The weekly lotto has been suspended for the moment due to the covid restrictions, we will resume when it is safe to do so.

SYMPATHY: There have been many local deaths recently and we would like to express our sympathy to all the grieving families.

CLUB: The walking track is open, please wear a mask if near other people and as always for health and safety there are no dogs allowed. All GAA activities are suspended currently and we will advise re the AGM and match fixtures when we have details on same.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No jackpot winner, numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5 & 15. Lucky dip winners were Ger Coffey, Marian Brosnan, Val Murnane, Pádraig McCarthy and Daniel, Aisling & Diarmuid Murnane. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 situation, we have decided to suspend our club lotto for the foreseeable future.

RETURN TO TRAINING: The GAA has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice. Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19, individual training only is permitted for GAA clubs. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively and club games are not permitted. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

COVID-19: Our Club continues to adhere to Government and HSE Guidelines which places restrictions all club activity until further notice. This means that neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively. Individual training only is permitted. Club games are not permitted and GAA club facilities must remain closed. Indoor meetings are to be rescheduled. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31 and we will keep you updated of any changes. Don’t forget during this difficult time our club committee is committed to helping people in our community. Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30. This will be the final draw in the current competition. The Jackpot prize will again be €10,000 with lots of cash prizes available. Dromin Athlacca GAA would like to thank all of you that have entered already as 50% of funds go to each local club. If you want to be in with a chance of winning in this final draw at a cost of €10, please contact Mike Carmody Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh Athlacca or John Murphy Dromin.

LOTTO: There was no Jackpot Winner in this weeks Club Lotto Draw. Numbers drawn were 2, 12, 13, and 26. Lucky dip winners were Mary Daly €40, Eamon Houlihan €20 and Liam Ryan €20. Next weeks Draw will take place on January 17. Best of luck to all entries.

SYMPATHY: Dromin Athlacca GAA club wish to extend sympathies to Pajo Lynch and family on the death of his sister Eileen Donovan. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam. Condolences are also extended to Richard Ryan and partner Eileen on the loss of Eileen’s father James O‘Gorman. May He Rest in Peace.

EAST BOARD

AGM: East Board AGM took place on Tuesday January 5 due to Covid restrictions the AGM took place on line via Microsoft teams. On the evening Louie Quirke Treasurer went thru a very detailed analysis of the East Board accounts for this year. Sean Mckenna Chairman report thanked all the clubs , Referees , East Board and County Board officials for their support during the year. Due to the five year rule the following officers stepped down Chairman Sean Mckenna, Secretary Paddy Sullivan, Vice Chairman Ger Lonergan, Treasurer Louie Quirke and Assistant Secretary Helen Cross. The following are the officers elected for 2021 President Eddie Wade; Vice Presidents, Denis Holmes, Pat Cronin, Maurice Barry, Willie Walsh. Chairman Ger Lonergan, Vice Chairman Louie Quirke, Secretary Maria Ownes, Assistant Secretary Sean Mckenna, Treasurer Paddy Sullivan, Assistant Treasurer Kevin Power, Youth Officer TBD, Pro Declan Long.We wish all the incoming officers the best of luck for the coming year and thanks to all the Clubs for attending the virtual East Board AGM.

FR CASEYS

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30 and this will be the final draw for the current term. Once more there will be a jackpot prize of €10,000 up for grabs as well an Exclusive Star Prize and a host of cash prizes. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw is postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly. Stay safe and healthy

FUNDRAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently collecting the final names for our new Friends of Fr. Caseys sign which will be erected this summer in our club grounds. This attractive sign will contain the names of all those who have supported this fundraiser meaning future generations can see your generosity towards our local GAA Club. All funds raised will go towards the future development of our club grounds. Further information including a list of upcoming and recently completed upgrade projects within the club can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. We really appreciate your support for this vital fundraiser and would be grateful if you can help spread the word to family & friends.

GALTEE GAELS

FUNDING: Galtee Gaels were delighted when the news arrived this week of their successful application through Ballyhoura Development for Leader Funding towards their proposed walkway around the perimeter of the playing field at O’Mahoney Park. They were granted in excess of fifty two thousand euro which is roughly 75% of the cost. The club has to come up with the rest of the cost, they are presently looking at a weekly lotto a lot of other fundraisers are not possible in the present climate. Due to the Leven 5 Restrictions the club would like to remind members that all their facilities are closed.

RIP: The club would like to extend their sympathy to the Kelly and Lane Families of Ballybrien on the passing of Tom Lane Ballylanders Uncle to our Club Na nÓg Secretary Eric Kelly also to the Cronin Family Barnagurrehy, Anglesboro on the passing of Siobháin’s Mother Mary Barrett of Ballinamona, Mitchelstown. Ar Deis Lámh Dé go raibh Na hAanamacha.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Our club lotto draw has been suspended for the moment due to the current level of restrictions in place. All tickets purchased will be included in the next draw. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW:To join the January please contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Thank you to all our members for your continued support.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets are €10 and are available to buy on our Klubfunder page under Ticket Sales – Events Page - Buy now. Alternatively, you can contact Des on 0868369784. Thank you for your continued support.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

UNDERAGE: From January 2021 the age grade for hurling games will change in line with national policy. The games will move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17). The fixtures at club level will be coordinated by the following groups: U7, U9, U11 - Coaching & Games U13, U15, U17 - County Bord na n-Óg, U19 - Senior - County Senior Board. Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

EVERY STEP: This year Irish Life Financial Services is teaming up with the GAA’s Community & Health department to create a challenge for clubs and community members to increase our physical activity. This challenge can be done individually and in line with government recommendations within 5km of your home. Please download the mylife app and join your club in this challenge. This challenge will run for 7 weeks.

CONDOLENCE: The club would like to extend their sympathy to the O'Gorman family on their recent bereavement. May Jimmy rest in peace.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: Please note due to current Covid 19 restrictions , the Club Lotto is currently postponed for now. Return date will be confirmed. There was no jackpot winners. Numbers drawn on 23/12/2020 are as follows 5,15,16,31.The following are lucky dip winners: Danny Broderick promoter Danny Broderick,Mgt Cahill promoter Ger Cahill, Kevin Sheehy promoter Kevin Sheehy, James Ryan promoter Ger Downes ,Jack Windle promoter Bord na nOg. Promoters Prize Danny Broderick. Numbers drawn on 30/12/2020 are as follows 4,9,20,24. Lucky Dips Jessie & Jimmy Mc Mahon promoter Jimmy Mc Mahon, Ornagh Barrett promoter Bord na nOg, Sadhbh & Ruadhan Downes promoter Ger Downes, Paudie Dore promoter Paudie Dore, Aine Nash promoter Bord na nOg. Please contact your promoter or any committee member if you have any questions.

PARISH DRAW: Please note the December and January draws are currently postponed due to Covid 19 restrictions. Draws will take place on safe return. However you can still contact your promoter or any member of the GAA, Community Council, Ahalin NS Parents Council or Camogie club for any details. Thank you your continued support. New members are always welcome.

SYMPATHY: The Club wishes to express its sincere sympathy to the following families on their recent bereavements. To Mary and Johnny Collum and Family, Ahalin on the passing of Marys brother Donie Casey, late of Milstreet. May he rest in peace. To the Ambrose and Fitzgibbon Families on the passing of Brigid Ambrose late of Ballyhahill and Dublin, May she rest in Peace. To Con and Grainne Enright and Family on the passing of Cons mother Mrs. Breda Enright late of Duxtown, May she rest in peace.

MASKS: There are still some club face masks with Club crest available for purchase.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Wishing all our committee members, players, supporters, members and the wider community of Clouncagh/Knockaderry a very happy, safe, healthy and hopefully brighter 2021!! Stay Safe.

MONALEEN

LEVEL 5: It has been disappointing to return to Level 5 restrictions in recent weeks. We must comply wholeheartedly with the restrictions in spirit and in practice. We thank everyone for their compliance in this regard. Monaleen CV-19 outreach team have made a number of runs to Centra Monaleen & SuperValu Castletroy. We’re happy to support our community in these challenging times. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

OPERATION TRANSFORMATION: As Operation Transformation began on Wednesday last, Monaleen GAA will be taking part in The MyLife “Every Step Counts” challenge starting on Wednesday, January 13. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can walk in your own time while capturing your steps via App against the Monaleen GAA Club. Each club, their members & the wider community are being asked to collectively walk 4,000 Km’s, which is approximately the distance around Ireland! Clubs who hit the 4000km milestone will be entered into a prize draw with €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 O'Neills vouchers t obe won per province. To join download the App MyLife by Irish Life (Irish Life-Every Step Counts Challenge). Once registered, scroll down to the challenge click to select Munster & then select Monaleen GAA. This will ensure that all steps will be registered against the Monaleen GAA club. All are welcome & Happy walking.

100-DAY CHALLENGE: On behalf of the healthy club committee- we would propose encouraging the community to get involved in 100 day walking challenge - 30 mins a day for 100 days. A great way to pass away the restrictions with Covid while getting some fresh air- great for everyone’s mental health!

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, January 7 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 23 and 35. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were D.Kennedy, Glenside; M O'Riordan, Fairways; S. Corcoran, Oakfield. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

IRELAND LIGHTS UP: The GAA received a communication from Sport Ireland who, in consultation with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Sport, have requested the postponement of the Ireland Lights Up walking initiative until the start of February (dependent on the Government guidelines at that time). We were informed that this late change of position was prompted by the continued escalation of the pandemic here in Ireland.

EVERY STEP: The GAA Healthy Club ‘Every Step Counts’ Challenge in partnership with Irish Life’s MyLife App will proceed as planned and will start on Wednesday, January 13 and will run for 7 weeks. In each province there are 3x O'Neills vouchers up for grabs - €2,500, €1,500 & €1,000. Any club that tracks more than 4,000km during the challenge will be entered into the prize draw in their province. Thank you all very kindly for your patience with this. It’s an ever evolving situation with information changing frequently. We are so very disappointed to have to postpone ILU and I am sure you will be too, but we hope the My Life Challenge can work to promote the much needed daily exercise we all need. Stay safe and we will keep you updated on any developments as soon as we receive them.

CLUB: Due to tighter Covid restrictions the lotto will not be taking place for the next few weeks. All purchased tickets and online entries will carry forward to the next draw. Tickets can continue to be purchased online and will automatically be entered for the next draw. The club shop will also not be open for the time being. Thank you for your patience and support to Mungret St. Pauls during 2020.

OOLA

COVID-19: In accordance with Level 5 restrictions currently in place all club activities are suspended until January 31 when it will be reviewed. We remind all our members to continue to follow the government advice to remain at home and exercise within your 5 km.

AGM: A virtual Bord na nOg meeting will take place on January 17 at 6pm.Please email secretarybng....gaa.ie if you would like an invitation for same. Although it’s not clear when underage club activities will resume for 2021, now is a great time to get organized for the year ahead. This meeting is open to all, especially anyone interested in getting involved with underage teams for 2021.

SPLIT THE POT: Last week's winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Natasha Ronan sold by Chloe O Connell . The prize was €573. This week our Split the Pot draw will take place on Friday. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Oola GAA would like to thank everyone for your continued support for the Club Limerick Draw. Support Oola GAA and join today, the 10th Club Limerick Draw will take place on January 30.

EVERY STEP: Oola GAA will be taking part in The My Life “Every Step Counts” challenge starting on Wednesday, January 13. Each club, their members & the wider community are being asked to collectively walk 4,000 Km’s, which is approximately the distance around Ireland ! Clubs who hit the 4000km milestone will be entered into a prize draw with €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 O'Neill s vouchers to be won per province. To join, download the App MyLife by Irish Life (Irish Life-Every Step Counts Challenge). Once registered, scroll down to the Challenge ,click to select Munster & then select OOLA GAA & LGFA. This will ensure that all steps will be registered against the OOLA GAA club. All are welcome & Happy walking! As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can walk in your own time while capturing your steps via My Life App against the Oola GAA Club.

PALLASGREEN

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30. You can support the Club and join the draw for some fantastic prizes; Support your Local Club and Join the Club Limerick Draw. 1st Prize €10,000, 2nd Prize €3,000, 3rd Prize €2,000, 26 Additional Cash Prizes of €500 €250 & €100.Entry only €10 per month.

LOTTO: Please note due to the current level 5 restrictions the Lotto is now suspended for the month of January. Any tickets purchased for the 4 January draw will be included when the draw resumes.

PATRICKSWELL

COVID-19: Due to enhanced Government restrictions, the club grounds will be remain closed. Club training & matches will not be permissible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The final Club Limerick draw of the 2020 campaign takes place on Saturday January 30. It would be a great way to start the New Year in style. The first prize is €10,000, the second prize is €3,000 and the third prize is €2,000. There are 26 additional cash prizes of €500, €250 and €100 right down to 30th place. The Exclusive Star Prize for January is €500 cash.

ST BRIGIDS LADIES FOOTBALL

NEW YEAR: Our committee would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. Our aim is to get football up and running again as soon as circumstances allow. Thank you to all our players, coaches, volunteers and supporters for your continued hard work and commitment to the club.

EVERY STEP: St Brigid’s have decided to take part in the challenge ‘Every step count’s’ which is a challenge aimed at getting our club to walk a collective distance of 4000km which is the approximate distance around Ireland. All you have to do to enter is – Download the ‘My Life App’, Register an account, Join the Munster GAA challenge, Choose St Brigid’s as your team and lastly get walking and have fun. We have created a short video on our social media pages for a more detailed step by step on how to register. We urge everyone to please adhere to public health advice. Please practice social distancing and wear your masks. Please don’t mix with other households. We would love you to send us photos of your walks. You can tag us on Instagram or Facebook or simply email your photo to pro.stbrigidsgmail.com

DEVELOPMENT: We set up a development committee this year and we are looking for people that are interested in the future of the club to come on board. All meetings are held online at present. Email pro.stbrigidsgmail.com if you are interested in getting involved.

CLUB: We are looking for any girl that is interested in getting involved in playing football from the age of five years+ to get in contact with the club by emailing pro.stbrigidsgmail.com . We cater for every age group from U6 up to Senior level including Mothers and Others. Training is on hold at the minute but as soon as restrictions allow we will be looking to get all our players back out on the field again. No experience is required. We will teach you everything you need to know. Likewise, we are always looking for coaches and volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved with any of our teams, please get in contact with us. Any amount of time you can offer us is greatly appreciated.

SYMPATHY: St Brigid’s would like to extend deepest sympathies to our player and coach Miriam O’Gorman and her family on the recent passing of her father Jimmy O’Gorman. May he rest in peace.