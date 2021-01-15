New Limerick club affiliated with Rowing Ireland for 2021

ROWING Ireland has confirmed that there is a new club affiliation from Limerick for 2021.

Desmond Rowing Club in Askeaton is one of two new clubs affiliated to the National Governing Body for Irish Rowing.

Desmond Rowing Club operates on the river Deel.

"Rowing Ireland would like to welcome two new clubs to the Rowing family Desmond Rowing Club (Limerick) and Fingal Rowing Club (Dublin) have affiliated with Rowing Ireland for 2021, We extend a warm hand of friendship to all their members and look forward to meeting them next year," said the governing body.

The addition of the new club means there are now seven affiliated rowing clubs in Limerick - Athlunkard Boat Club, Castleconnell BC, Desmond Rowing Club, Limerick Boat Club, Shannon Rowing Club, St Michaels Rowing Club and University of Limerick Rowing Club.

Contact details and further information about all clubs are available here