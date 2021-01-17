Limerick camogie confirm management teams for county Underage Academy teams

THIS week's January Limerick Camogie County Board meeting confirmed the management structures for the inter-county Underage Academy teams for 2021.

Managements were confirmed for U15, U16 and minor teams.

Brian Madden of Monaleen is the U15 manager, Paul Neenan of Dromin-Athlacca is the U16 manager and St Patricks' Chris Mortell is the U18 manager.

Among the management teams are former Limerick senior camogie manager Declan Nash and inter-county stars Rebecca Delee and Deirdre Fitzpatrick.

U15: Brian Madden (manager) with coaches: Tony Buckley, Brian Leahy, Nicola Twomey, Mark Griffin, Morgan Lyons, Kevin O'Brien, Daithí Howard and liaison officer Anne-Marie Coulter

U16: Paul Neenan (manager) with coaches: Tomas Duggan, Tony Dunne, Rebecca Delee, strength and conditioning coach Declan Nash, First Aid: Mary Smith and liaison officer Geraldine Neenan.

U18: Chris Mortell (manager) with coaches Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Triona Neville, strength and conditioning coach Niall Duhig, First Aid and liaison officer Elaine Conway.