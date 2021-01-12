Limerick GAA confirms switch to uneven age gradings as per national policy

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that they will be play underage hurling and football competitions at uneven ages in 2021 in line with national policy.

GAA policy now stipulates that counties operate competitions at the U13, U15, U17 age grades as 'a minimum requirement'.

The new policy came into effect from this January 2021.

So all teams move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17, etc).

In Limerick the U7, U9 and U11 age grades will come under the remit of Coaching & Games.

The U13, U15 and U17 age grades will be planned by County Bord na nOg. Feile now reverts to U15 level.

Limerick senior County Board will play competitions at U19 and U21 to bring the gap between Bord na nOg and adult teams.

Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

Inter-county championships continue at U17 (minor) and U20 age grades.