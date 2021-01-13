Limerick All-Ireland hurling winning coach is guest speaker for online charity event

LIMERICK'S 2018 All-Ireland hurling winning coach Joe O'Connor is the guest speaker for the first Network Ireland Limerick event of 2021.

The online Zoom event takes place on Wednesday January 20 at 7.30pm.

Rathkeale native O'Connor will discuss about how to achieve optimal performance at work and at home.

The fitness and nutrition consultant will outline how exercise, nutrition and lifestyle habits can improve a working professional's output at work and at home

Currently preparing the Irish Eventing Team for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, O'Connor will also share his top tips on creating the right mindset for achieving goals for the year ahead.

As well as working with John Kiely's Limerick hurlers from 2016-2019, O'Connor is also well known his role on RTE’s Ireland's Fittest Families for the first five seasons.

Network Ireland Limerick provides a forum where women in business, the professions and the Arts can exchange business ideas and increase their business contacts. It encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy. Network Ireland Limerick is a branch of Network Ireland, a national organisation driving the personal and professional development of women with almost 1000 members, across 15 branches, nationwide.

All funds raised from registration from the O'Connor event will be donated to Network Ireland Limerick charity partner, Clionas Foundation. Registration is €20 and entry is open to non-members.

O’Connor draws on 23 years of industry experience and 15 years within an academic setting as a lecturer in exercise physiology. He founded CoachPACT to help corporate athletes achieve optimal performance and he also runs his training club, Nisus Fitness.

Further details and booking options here