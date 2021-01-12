Munster and Leinster PRO14 clash is refixed

MUNSTER are set to host Leinster in a refixed Guinness PRO14 fixture at Thomond Park later this month.

The interprovincial derby will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 7.35pm, live on eirSport.

In confirming the refixture, PRO14 Rugby said it is grateful to each of its stakeholders for their flexibility and cooperation in rearranging these fixtures.

Munster had been due to be involved in Heineken Champions Cup action over the next two weekends.

However, Heineken Cup organisers confirmed this week that, 'following a directive from the French authorities that the participation of TOP 14 clubs in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup at the current time constitutes too great a public health risk, EPCR has no choice but to announce that the 2020/21 tournaments are temporarily suspended'.

As a result, Munster’s scheduled Heineken Champions Cup Round 3 and 4 encounters against Clermont Auverne at Thomond Park this Saturday and away to Harlequins at The Stoop on January 23 will not take place.

The meeting of Munster and Leinster had originally been scheduled to take place on St Stephen's Day, but was postponed as Leinster 'were investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing'.

Leinster later confirmed that 'all those outstanding Covid-19 PCR Testing results had now been returned and all players and staff have tested negative'.



Saturday, January 16

R9: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 17:15

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports



Saturday, January 23

R9: Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby – KO 19:35

Thomond Park, Limerick

Host Broadcaster: eir Sport