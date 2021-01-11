Federation of Irish Sport honours Limerick club official with volunteer award

EMER Kenny of Ahane GAA and Camogie club has been selected by the Federation of Irish Sport for a 2020 Volunteer in Sport Award.

The Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards supported by EBS takes place virtually this Wednesday January 13 at 7pm.

The ceremony, which serves to highlight, recognise and celebrate the work of our many sport volunteers in Ireland during the year 2020, will be streamed live here

This is a flagship event in the Federation of Irish Sport calendar and is a great opportunity to recognise the work of a selection of the thousands of volunteers who volunteer for sport and physical activity each week all around Ireland.

Ahane's Emer Kenny is being recognised for the incredible work she does with Ahane Camogie and GAA in promoting and facilitating participation across all codes.

Whether it be live score updates or match reports in her role as PRO, Emer promotes all teams tremendously. Also in the past year she took on several additional duties to ensure players have been able to return to play safely during Covid times.

"She generously commits so much of her time to Ahane and we are all very proud to see her effort recognised. It is well deserved recognition for an outstanding volunteer and hopefully we can reap the benefit of her work in Ahane for many years to come," said the Ahane club in recognition of Emer Kenny.