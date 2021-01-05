Munster issue squad update ahead of crucial Connacht derby clash

THE Munster squad has returned to training on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway (7.35pm).

The province reports no new injury concerns ahead of the crucial Conference B top-of-the-table clash.

In a boost to the squad, prop James Cronin has returned to training this week after recently being unavailable due to an abdomen injury.

Both Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Ben Healy (shoulder) made a successful return to action during Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 defeat to Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Munster team to face Connacht will be named on Friday.

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder) RG Snyman (knee) Neil Cronin (knee) Joey Carbery (ankle).